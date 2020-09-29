Churchill Downs' La. Track To Pay $2.8M Over Water Violations

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The owners of one of Louisiana's oldest horse racing tracks agreed Tuesday to pay a $2.79 million penalty and make $5.6 million in capital improvements to put an end to allegations it polluted New Orleans waterways for years with animal feces, urine and other biological contaminants. The Churchill Downs Louisiana Horseracing Co. LLC, an affiliate of the famed racetrack that hosts the Kentucky Derby, and the U.S. government agreed to the price in a consent decree filed alongside a complaint laying out years of alleged Clean Water Act violations through stormwater overflows into rivers that ultimately flow into the Gulf of...

