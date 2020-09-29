Aimco Investor Calls For Shareholder Vote On $10B Co. Split

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- An activist investor in Apartment Investment and Management Co. urged fellow shareholders Tuesday to join it in calling for a special meeting on the residential real estate company's plan to split the business in two and create a $10 billion real estate investment trust. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC urged fellow shareholders in Denver-based Aimco to seek a special meeting to vote on a nonbinding resolution in regard to Aimco's plans to divide its real estate investment trust side and its work on the development and redevelopment of apartment complexes into two publicly traded companies. "Given the extraordinary appetite by private...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS