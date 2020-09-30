Hub Hires: Mintz, Sherin And Lodgen, WilmerHale

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Epstein Becker Green and WilmerHale bolstered their life sciences practices with new hires, while the diversity-minded Boston Lawyers Group took up permanent office space at Mintz's Financial District headquarters. Here is the latest in Law360's monthly roundup of notable moves in the Boston legal market. Epstein Becker Green Epstein Becker Green announced that it added a group of former Ropes & Gray and Verrill Dana attorneys with experience in life sciences, biotechnology, health care, and academic and clinical research. The team includes partners Kate Gallin Heffernan, Andrew P. Rusczek, Sarah V. Ferranti, Emily Chi Fogler and Sarah L. Trautz, the firm said....

