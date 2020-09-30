Ex-UAW President Admits Conspiring To Steal Union Dues

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Former United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams pled guilty in Michigan federal court on Wednesday to conspiring to embezzle union funds, making him the 15th person convicted in the government's sprawling investigation into corruption and bribery at UAW. During a videoconference hearing before U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman, an apologetic Williams, 67, described how he "fell in love" with the union as a welder in the late 1970s and how it was an "honor" to serve its members as he rose through the ranks over the next four decades. That history, he said, made his plea "especially painful and humbling."...

