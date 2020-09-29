Reputation Management Site Wins Arbitration Of User Dispute

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- MyLife.com Inc. has won a bid to arbitrate a user's claims that the reputation management website harmed him and others by putting negative information in their online profiles, with a California appeals court ruling the users had agreed to submit such disputes to arbitration. The appeals court made clear that its unpublished ruling issued Monday only assessed whether plaintiff Joseph Cohen had agreed to the clause of MyLife's user agreement that allows an arbitrator to decide whether the dispute is subject to arbitration. "Where, as here, the issue is arbitrability, the court does not look to the contract as a whole;...

