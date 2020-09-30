Walgreens Asks 9th Circ. To Decertify Theranos Class

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Walgreens recently told the Ninth Circuit that a class of consumers whose blood was tested by former startup Theranos' faulty devices should not have been certified, as the lead plaintiffs do not have the best interests of the class in mind. Walgreens said on Sept. 28 that the consumers who originally brought the suit over the blood-testing scandal initially sought damages for emotional distress, costs of medical treatment and refunds for the cost of testing, but then substantially narrowed their strongest claims for emotional distress and treatment. While the named plaintiffs are free to walk away from the claims they wanted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS