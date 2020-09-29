Long Islander Gets 5 Years For $19M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A septuagenarian from Long Island will spend more than five years in federal prison for conning six would-be investors out of $19 million, authorities in New York said Tuesday. Prosecutors said that U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods sentenced Manhasset resident Paul A. Rinfret, 71, to 63 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release. Rinfret was also ordered to forfeit more than $20 million and to give his victims over $12 million in connection with his alleged misconduct, the government said. In a statement, Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS