Coal Co. Owes Worker 5 Years Of Benefits For Mining Injury

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has affirmed that an employee of a unit of the former Murray Energy who was hurt on the job can collect disability benefits for the full five years it took for his condition to substantially improve, finding it was the company that prolonged the recovery window. The appeals court on Friday upheld a lower court's finding that pain in Donovan Nalley's neck and right shoulder were caused by an on-the-job injury while he worked as a roof bolter in a since-shuttered mine owned by The American Coal Co. And because the company refused to pay for additional...

