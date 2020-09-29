Rating Agency To Pay SEC $2M Over Risk Assessing Policies

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A credit rating agency will pay more than $2 million to settle regulators' claims that it had inadequate policies for assessing risk on mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday. Kroll Bond Rating Agency LLC allowed analysts to adjust risk models for mortgage-backed securities based on their professional judgment and not within specific parameters, the SEC said. In a separate order, the agency said Kroll rated only a portion of the possible payout on resecuritized collateralized loan obligations known as "combo notes." The firm neither admitted nor denied the allegations. The SEC said Kroll's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS