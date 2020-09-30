FCC Takes New Steps To Crack Down On Spoofed Robocalls

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission adopted new rules Tuesday to further the implementation of call-authentication technology meant to unmask illegal robocallers, just months after mandating that internet-based phone networks adopt the same technology. In a news release, the commission said the new rules would require phone networks that were not internet-based to upgrade and adopt the technology, known as SHAKEN/STIR, which allows carriers to verify the authenticity of phone traffic and verifies that a caller is who they're identified to be. If the non-internet-based voice service providers do not want to upgrade and make their networks internet-based, the FCC said the provider...

