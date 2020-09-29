J&J, Mallinckrodt Push For Stay Of NY Opioid Fraud Cases

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson and Mallinckrodt LLC are asking the New York Supreme Court to put a hold on charges filed against them by the state's Department of Financial Services alleging their marketing downplayed the risks of opioid addiction, saying the charges are the same as the ones they face from the state attorney general already. In motions filed Monday and Tuesday, the companies said that allowing the charges to go forward would only result in duplicating their efforts in fighting the case, as the DFS case involves the same alleged conduct they face from Attorney General Letitia James, whose case is in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS