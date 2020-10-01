The Crushing Cost Of HIPAA Security Rule Noncompliance

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Between Sept. 21 and Sept. 25, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights announced settlements totaling $10.6 million with three organizations for alleged systemic Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act security rule violations. In each of the three cases, the entity self-reported a hacking incident. Combined, the hacking incidents compromised the health information of more than 16 million people. To put the $10.6 million weekly total into perspective, in all of 2019, the OCR collected just over $12 million in total settlements and penalties in all HIPAA enforcement actions. It's no secret that the OCR has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS