Kelly Clarkson's Management Co. Says Singer Owes $1.4M

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Starstruck Management Group LLC sued Kelly Clarkson in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, claiming the pop singer and talk show host owes the talent management company $1.4 million in unpaid commissions. The suit comes on the heels of Clarkson filing for divorce several months ago from Brandon Blackstock, who is on the management team at Starstruck and the son of its owner, Narvel Blackstock. The firm claims the "Miss Independent" singer is breaching an oral contract reached in 2007 and owes commissions on income she's earned in 2020 from her roles on the NBC show "The Voice" and her NBC...

