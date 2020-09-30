Refugee Office Revises Migrant Abortion Policy After Fight

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge agreed to dismiss a suit over unaccompanied minors' right to abortions Wednesday, ending three years of litigation after the government changed its policy to stop blocking migrants in its custody from the procedure. Under the terms of the dismissal, officials with the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which oversees the care of minors who arrive in the U.S. without guardians or lawful immigration status, may no longer interfere in unaccompanied minors' efforts to obtain abortions. ORR will be required to post notices in each shelter it funds informing residents of the policy change. "You have the right to...

