HP Beats CFAA, False Ad Suit Over Printer Firmware Update

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a proposed class action alleging HP Inc. violated consumer protection statutes and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by issuing automatic printer software updates that blocked customers from using rival ink cartridges, finding the company warned consumers about the update. In a 13-page Sept. 29 order granting a motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila ruled the California-based technology company provided sufficient warning on its store website that non-HP cartridges may not work or be compatible with its printers. Named plaintiff John Parziale had argued the update, which limited printers' functions, effectively reduced their...

