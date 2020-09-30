EEOC Says Packaging Firms Allowed Rampant Racism

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A pair of packaging suppliers did nothing to stop rampant racism Black employees faced at a Sacramento County, California, plant, including being called racial slurs and having nooses dangled in their faces, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The commission sued Indianapolis-based packaging and transportation firm Schwarz Partners LP and Illinois-headquartered Packaging Corp. of America in California federal court, alleging two Black machine operators at the McClellan, California, manufacturing plant were forced to endure vicious racial harassment for years while management turned a blind eye. The commission filed suit on behalf of Marvin Lyles, who was...

