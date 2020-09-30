Post Buyers Get Another Shot At Cereal Sugar Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge threw out consumers' claims for equitable restitution in a proposed class action alleging Post Foods LLC misrepresented how healthy its cereals are, but kept the case alive by allowing the consumers to amend their claims. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick granted Post's bid to toss the cereal buyers' restitution claims Tuesday but allowed the case to move forward by asking the consumers to specifically demonstrate that they don't have enough legal remedy to use in lieu of equitable relief. "Plaintiffs raise a number of significant arguments demonstrating that their remedies at law would be inadequate with respect...

