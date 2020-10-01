Chicago Judge Who Repeatedly Harassed Women Resigns

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A Chicago state court judge who was found by an Illinois judicial commission to have harassed several women, including making unwanted sexual advances toward a court reporter, submitted his resignation Thursday, according to the state's Judicial Inquiry Board. After the Illinois Courts Commission found on Wednesday that there was "clear and convincing" evidence Cook County Circuit Judge Mauricio Araujo engaged in a pattern of inappropriate and harassing behavior toward women while acting in his official judicial capacity, the judge on Thursday resigned effective Oct. 5, the Judicial Inquiry Board said. The board, which investigates complaints against state judges, filed a complaint...

