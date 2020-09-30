More Ex-NFLers Strike Deals In $3.9M Health Plan Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Two former National Football League players have agreed to cough up tens of thousands of dollars in plea deals with Kentucky federal prosecutors who accused them of being part of a more than $3.9 million health care fraud scheme. Antwan Odom, a former defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans, and Darrell Reid, a former defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts and linebacker for the Denver Broncos, pled guilty Tuesday to conspiring to commit health care fraud by seeking reimbursement for items they did not need, such as a cryotherapy machine and muscle massagers. "These claims sought reimbursement for...

