Calif. Judge Blocks Upcoming Immigration Fee Hikes

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday barred the federal government from raising immigration application fees just days before the changes were set to take effect, finding that acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf was likely improperly appointed. In a 35-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White concluded that the nonprofit organizations that had challenged the fee changes — which would have nearly doubled the cost to apply for U.S. citizenship — are likely to win on their claims that Wolf's installment as head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security violated the rules of succession. As a result, the government may not impose...

