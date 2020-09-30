Broker Deflects Blame In Harwood Capital Negligence Suit

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 5:14 PM BST) -- A British insurance broker has denied botching the insurance coverage of a Harwood Capital unit facing shareholders' litigation in the U.S., telling a London court that it was never told the investment manager would need protection overseas. Counsel for Lonsdale Insurance Brokers Ltd. told the High Court in a Sept. 28 filing that Harwood Capital LLP did not let it know that it could need insurance coverage in the U.S. The broker renewed Harwood Capital's policy in March 2014, finding coverage with underwriters like CNA Insurance Co. Ltd. But just months later the investment manager was sued by minority shareholders of an ethanol production...

