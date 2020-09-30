Oasis Petroleum Hits Ch. 11 With Plan To Cut $1.8B In Debt

Elise Hansen By

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in demand has sent several oil and gas companies into bankruptcy in recent weeks. Oasis Petroleum is the latest, seeking Chapter 11 protection on Wednesday with $1.8 billion in debt. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 11:13 AM EDT) -- Oasis Petroleum filed for Chapter 11 protection on Wednesday with a plan in hand to slash $1.8 billion in debt, telling a Texas bankruptcy court that COVID-19 and the plunge in energy demand drove it to bankruptcy.Oasis Petroleum Inc. and eight affiliates said they are aiming for a quick turnaround in bankruptcy court and hope to emerge from Chapter 11 in November. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in energy prices made restructuring the best option to deal with its debt load, Oasis said in an accompanying announcement Wednesday."Due to historically low global energy demand and commodity prices, we determined that it is best for Oasis Petroleum to take decisive action to strengthen our liquidity and overcome the headwinds now challenging both our company and industry," CEO Thomas B. Nusz said in a statement.Oasis is an exploration and production company focused on crude oil and natural gas. Oasis Midstream Partners, which operates as a master limited partnership, is not part of the Chapter 11 cases, and Oasis' upstream operations are also expected to continue as usual, the announcement said.Oasis' restructuring plan would reduce $1.8 billion worth of debt from its senior unsecured notes and senior unsecured convertible notes, according to the announcement. The prepackaged plan has the support of "substantially all" of the lenders of its revolving credit facility and the holders of about 52% of the principal amount of its bonds, the announcement said.Oasis said it does expect to have funds available for unsecured creditors.The case is In re: Oasis Petroleum Inc., case number 20-34771, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

