NC Urges Toss Of Former Assistant AG's Age Bias Claims

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal court should toss a claim that the state's Department of Justice violated a federal age discrimination law by purportedly demoting an assistant attorney general because of his age, as he waited too long to officially make the allegation, the department has asserted. Because David J. Adinolfi waited more than 180 days to claim before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that the NCDOJ violated the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act by demoting him in November 2017 because of his age, the Eastern District of North Carolina should rule on the pleadings in the state's favor, the department...

