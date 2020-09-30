Pa., NJ Eye Pretrial Win In Trump Birth Control Regs Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania and New Jersey are taking another swing at Trump administration rules that could limit employer-provided birth control coverage, urging a Pennsylvania judge to nix the regulations permanently about three months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a temporary ban on the policy. The states argued Tuesday in a bid for summary judgment that the regulations, which allow employers to stop covering workers' birth control due to moral or religious objections, flout the U.S. Constitution and the Civil Rights Act. Specifically, the rules violate the Constitution's establishment clause, which bans the government from setting policy "respecting an establishment of religion," and...

