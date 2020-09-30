Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa., NJ Eye Pretrial Win In Trump Birth Control Regs Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania and New Jersey are taking another swing at Trump administration rules that could limit employer-provided birth control coverage, urging a Pennsylvania judge to nix the regulations permanently about three months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a temporary ban on the policy.

The states argued Tuesday in a bid for summary judgment that the regulations, which allow employers to stop covering workers' birth control due to moral or religious objections, flout the U.S. Constitution and the Civil Rights Act.

Specifically, the rules violate the Constitution's establishment clause, which bans the government from setting policy "respecting an establishment of religion," and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!