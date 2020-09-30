Trump Admin. Sued For Withholding 'Public Charge' Docs

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Boston civil rights group filed a suit Tuesday against federal immigration officials for allegedly stonewalling its request for records about a leaked draft of the government's "public charge" rule that has scared immigrants away from using welfare benefits to which they are entitled. The lawsuit by Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston and attorneys from Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP stems from a Freedom of Information Act request seeking U.S. Citizenship and Immigrant Services records relating to the leak of the proposed rule in February 2018. The leaked version of the regulation would have blocked immigrants from obtaining legal status if they...

