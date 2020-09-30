DC Circ. Pauses Truck Trailer Fuel Efficiency Standards

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Obama-era greenhouse gas and fuel-economy standards for heavy-duty trailers are now completely on hold after the D.C. Circuit granted a request to stop the compliance deadline for the emissions regulation from taking effect at the outset of 2021. In an order Tuesday, a three-judge panel granted a stay sought by the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association asking the court to delay the implementation of fuel consumption standards imposed on truck trailers by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The panel said the trade association, which represents the manufacturers of more than 90% of the heavy-duty trailers operated nationwide, "satisfied the stringent requirements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS