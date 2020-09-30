Scouts Victims Seek Court Clout For Del. Ch. 11 Asset Probe

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A sexual abuse victims committee in the Boy Scouts of America's Delaware bankruptcy case sought court approval late Tuesday for a limited Chapter 11 examination of local troop assets, rosters and insurance coverage, saying some requests for details had been slow-walked or ignored. The committee's motion for the "Rule 2004" probe said that failure to secure the materials quickly could stymie efforts to reach an agreement on a bankruptcy plan and other issues under a mediation order approved in early June. Attorneys for the tort claimants group said the committee needs details about restricted-purpose assets, such as properties and funds, that...

