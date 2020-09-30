NJ Says State Immunity Bars Judge's ADA Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- New Jersey asked a federal court to toss a state judge's disability discrimination suit, arguing that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Constitution provides states with immunity from such claims. The state asked a New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday to toss an Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit that Superior Court Judge Deborah Gross-Quatrone filed alleging she was unfairly denied a medical-related pension. The state zeroed in on a 2011 high court decision to show that her suit needs to be dismissed. The state's brief cited Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama v. Garrett, which said the...

