Ex-Lynn Pinker Client Takes Invoice Fight To Texas Justices

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A former Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP client is asking the Texas Supreme Court to review a 2018 arbitration award obligating him to pay damages and fees for overdue bills, arguing a lower court failed to distinguish between "material" and inadmissible testimony in its decision. Seth Washburne and his company, Thirsty 13th LLC, petitioned the state's high court Tuesday to review a July decision by the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas that affirmed a $217,000 arbitration award. The panel concluded Washburne didn't prove the arbitration agreement was unconscionable, which Washburne called "a shocking destruction of Texas statutes." The law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS