Chipotle A Day Late On Dollar-Shorting Case, Customers Say

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action accusing Chipotle Mexican Grill of improperly keeping cash-paying customers' change belongs back in Pennsylvania state court because the restaurant was a day late for a filing deadline, the customers said. In a motion to remand Tuesday, the proposed lead plaintiffs said they served Chipotle with their lawsuit via certified mail on Aug. 25, but that Chipotle didn't seek to remove the case to federal court until Sept. 25 — just outside the 30-day window for removal set by law. "Chipotle received the class action complaint 'through service or otherwise' on August 25, 2020. Thus Chipotle had until September...

