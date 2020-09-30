Fla. Court Says Ex-Lincare Atty Can't Collect $1M Bonus

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday reversed a $500,000 judgment in favor of a former in-house attorney at respiratory therapy services provider Lincare Holdings Inc., ruling that she was not entitled to her bonus because she left the company before annual bonuses were paid out. Florida's Second District Court of Appeal said the trial court erred when it issued a directed verdict in favor of Sharon Ford, who used to work in the legal department at Lincare as director of the mergers and acquisitions team. A jury had determined she was not entitled to receive her 2016 bonus because her employment...

