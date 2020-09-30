FCC's O'Rielly Says He'll Step Down Regardless Of Election

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Republican FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly struck notes of farewell with his Federal Communications Commission colleagues Wednesday. The seven-year commissioner said he wasn't stepping down immediately but would not accept another term. O'Rielly, whose renomination to another FCC term was rescinded by the White House, began his first statement during the agency's virtual monthly meeting by saying he wouldn't seek to remain on the commission beyond his "appropriate term." In effect, this means that O'Rielly will remain in his position until January at the latest, when his current term expires, and he wouldn't seek re-nomination if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is...

