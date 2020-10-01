Ad Agency Head Gets Probation For $200M Referral Scheme

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- An ad agency owner who helped market outside physicians in what prosecutors called a $200 million hospital referral fraud scheme was sentenced on Thursday to three months of probation. Kelly Wade Loter pled guilty in March 2018 to conspiracy to pay and receive health care bribes and kickbacks for his part in the referral scheme created by Richard Ferdinand Toussaint Jr., the co-founder of defunct Forest Park Medical Center in Dallas. Loter's agency provided marketing for outside physicians as bribes in exchange for their referral of bariatric and spinal surgery patients to the hospital. According to court documents, the kickback scheme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS