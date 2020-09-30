2nd Circ. Affirms UK Lawyer's Conviction On Tax Dodging

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Sufficient evidence existed to convict a U.K. attorney on charges he helped the children of a dead investor avoid taxes on their $14 million inheritance, the Second Circuit ruled Wednesday, upholding a lower court. The attorney, Michael Little, failed to support his argument on appeal that the lower court's jury instructions didn't match the charges in his indictment, a panel of judges ruled. A jury convicted Little on 19 criminal counts in 2018. The jury found that he obstructed the Internal Revenue Service, conspired with the family of Fidelity Investments investor Harry Seggerman to file false tax returns from 2001 to 2010,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS