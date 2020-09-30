3rd Circ. Wipes Out FTC's $448M AbbVie Win

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday reversed a court-ordered $448 million penalty against AbbVie and Besins for allegedly delaying generic forms of the testosterone treatment AndroGel through sham litigation, pointing to the U.S. Supreme Court's Liu decision while concluding the Federal Trade Commission lacked disgorgement authority. The Federal Trade Commission did not have the authority to order AbbVie and Besins to pay a $448 million penalty, the Third Circuit has found. In photo, the AbbVie building in Lake Bluff, Illinois, near Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) In a precedential opinion, a Third Circuit panel found that a lower court was wrong to...

