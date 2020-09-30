Boehringer Ingelheim Wins Pradaxa Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has cleared Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. from a wrongful death suit alleging it failed to warn about the bleeding risks of its blood thinner Pradaxa, saying the woman leading the case didn't show that the company had new information that would have required it to add warnings. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II told Kimberly A. Lyons, who sued on behalf of the estate of Cora Underwood, that the papers and studies she pointed to as "new evidence" were either inconclusive or held data already known to the U.S. Food and...

