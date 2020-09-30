New Yorker Union Says Condé Nast Refuses To Bargain

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The New Yorker Union filed an unfair labor charge against Condé Nast on Tuesday evening accusing management of refusing to negotiate over bargaining agreement language that would require the company to have "just cause" to fire unit members. The union explained in a series of tweets that it lodged a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board after management at The New Yorker and parent company Condé Nast "walked away from negotiations" during a Tuesday morning meeting over provisions they want included in their first collective-bargaining agreement. Our bargaining committee was ready to meet with @newyorker & @condenast management at 9:30 A.M....

