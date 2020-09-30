UK Court Rules Meril Infringes Edwards' Heart Valve Patent

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Edwards Lifesciences Corp. was handed a partial victory in its patent fight against Indian competitor Meril Life Science over prosthetic heart valves after a London judge found that Meril infringed parts of one patent, but invalidated several other patent claims. In a 51-page opinion Tuesday, High Court Judge Colin Birss ruled that while Meril's Myval transcatheter heart valve device was structured in a way described by a key claim in one of Edwards' patents, that patent claim was invalid for being obvious over prior inventions. Judge Birss said that Meril's Navigator product, which delivers the Myval device, infringed valid claims in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS