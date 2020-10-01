House Eyes Antitrust Legislation To Rein In Big Tech

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers held the final hearing Thursday for an investigation into the market power of digital platforms, questioning experts recommending legislation that would result in the breakup of dominant companies like Facebook and Google, among less drastic tweaks to antitrust law. The House Subcommittee on Antitrust held its seventh hearing as part of an investigation launched in June 2019 into large technology platforms with a focus on Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., head of the panel, said Thursday that these companies have contributed immense technological breakthroughs and economic value in the last few decades. But in an effort to...

