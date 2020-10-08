Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Full Fed. Circ. Mulls VA Manual Rules In First Remote Hearing

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit undertook its first remote hearing Thursday, weighing whether it should overturn a 2017 decision that it can't review interpretive rules published in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' administrative manual governing benefit claims.

The National Organization of Veterans' Advocates Inc. wants the 2017 decision overturned so it can challenge two rules in the manual that it says unlawfully alter the criteria for acceptable knee replacement claims and the disability rating system for knee stability, which it argued harms veterans.

The roughly two-hour remote hearing went off nearly without a hitch, save for a several-minute pause so an...

