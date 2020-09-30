Security Co. Spied On Assange At Embassy, Witnesses Claim

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 10:15 PM BST) -- Julian Assange was subjected to covert surveillance while a fugitive at the Ecuadorean embassy in London by a company with links to a close contact of President Donald Trump, it was claimed in two witness statements read out at the WikiLeaks founder's extradition hearing on Wednesday. Two former employees at UC Global, the Spanish firm that provided security services to the embassy of Ecuador in London, claimed the company's owner, David Morales, passed information about Assange to U.S. intelligence services. Both witnesses retained anonymity. "[Morales] entered into arrangements with U.S. authorities to supply them with sensitive information about Assange and the...

