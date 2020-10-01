DOD Official Blames Fixed-Price Deal For KC-46 Issues

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The Pentagon's acquisition chief told the Senate Thursday that the Boeing Co.'s KC-46 tanker jet's problematic history could be blamed squarely on the fixed-price nature of its acquisition deal, after the U.S. Air Force once again delayed delivery of one of the mid-air refuelers. Pressed at a hearing by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., to explain what the U.S. Department of Defense is doing to address the troubled KC-46, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord acknowledged that the program had been "extremely problematical" and that it was receiving "very careful senior DOD attention." She said the department was discussing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS