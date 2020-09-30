FCC Cements $49M Fine Against Co. For Bilking Subsidy Fund

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday imposed a $49.5 million fine against a Hawaiian telecom accused of stealing from the agency's subsidy fund that supports expensive and rural broadband infrastructure. The agency finalized the long-pending penalty against Sandwich Isles Communications after finding "no reason to cancel, withdraw, or reduce" the fine, based on the company's years of inaccurate reporting and its collection of $27 million in improper subsidy payments. FCC commissioners declined to issue official statements on the matter, but FCC Chairman Ajit Pai noted the Sandwich Isles dispute dates back to his earliest days at the agency under former Democratic...

