Medical Expert's Vacation Dooms NYU Hospital Med Mal Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold New York University Medical Center and others liable for a patient's severe injuries, saying a medical expert who went on vacation did not justify an extension of a deadline to file an expert report. A four-judge Appellate Division panel unanimously upheld a summary judgment in favor of New York University Medical Center, Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, four doctors and others in a suit accusing the health care providers of causing patient Frances Vassiliou-Sideris' severe injuries after he fell off an exercise bike while undergoing...

