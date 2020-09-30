JC Penney Equity Group Reaches Deal On Ch. 11 Committee

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A group of shareholders seeking the appointment of an official committee of equity security holders in the Chapter 11 case of J.C. Penney reached a deal with it Wednesday, telling a Texas judge that it would put off a fight over the value of the company until a sale agreement is inked. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Michael B. Slade of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the shareholders' motion for an official equity committee will be withdrawn, and the debtor will increase the budget available to the ad hoc group of shareholders from $250,000 to $1 million so holders...

