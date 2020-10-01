Duplicative Deals Add To Feds' $90B IT Spending, GAO Finds

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Federal agencies including the U.S. Departments of Justice, Defense, State and Veterans Affairs are awarding duplicative information technology contracts, adding to the government's annual spending of more than $90 billion on IT services, according to a watchdog report. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a report Wednesday that after reviewing seven federal agencies' category management practices, it found that they were awarding more than one contract to the same companies for the same services. Only four of the seven agencies had fully or partially implemented the Office of Management and Budget's category management practice of regularly analyzing spending that helps...

