​​​​​​​Justices Agree To Speed Up Census Memo Appeal

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court partially accepted the Trump administration's request to expedite hearings on Wednesday in its appeal of a lower court's block on its efforts to exclude unauthorized immigrants from census population counts. The justices' order sped up the filing of the coalition led by the ACLU and the New York Attorney General's Office's strongly-worded opposition from earlier in the week, which accused the administration of making up capricious deadlines for the Secretary of Commerce's final congressional apportionment report. Under the new calendar, the New York cohort must file their next response by Oct. 7. "There is no inconsistency here," the...

