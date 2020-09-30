Amazon's 'Place Your Order' Link Ships Buyer To Arbitration

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- An Amazon customer must arbitrate claims the retail giant violates state consumer protection laws by allowing recalled items to be sold on its platform after an Illinois federal judge ruled Wednesday the customer agreed to arbitration by clicking "place your order." U.S. District Thomas M. Durkin granted Amazon.com's motion to compel arbitration, finding that the arbitration agreement entered into by customer Ryan Edmundson is not "unconscionable." The ruling shuts down Edmundson's argument that the arbitration clause applicable to his allegations is unenforceable because it requires claims to be arbitrated individually. He filed the suit as a proposed class action. The court...

