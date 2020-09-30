Black & Decker Faces Probe Over Metal Detector Imports

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission said Wednesday that it will be investigating Black & Decker's stud finders, metal detectors and electrical scanners, after receiving a complaint from a California manufacturer alleging that the company is importing and selling infringing products. The commission is probing whether Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and Black & Decker Inc. violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by importing certain electronic stud finders, metal detectors and electrical scanners that infringe Zircon Corp.'s U.S. patents, according to an announcement. Zircon alleged in an August complaint that Stanley is importing and selling products that infringe four...

