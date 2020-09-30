Chrysler Beats $1M Punitive Verdict On Appeal

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A California appeals panel scratched a $1 million punitive damages award from a jury verdict in a man's suit alleging that Fiat Chrysler hid an electrical defect in his vehicle, finding there was no evidence that the automaker knew about the defect at the time he bought it. Plaintiff Jose Santana purchased his 2012 Dodge Durango in November 2011, but didn't show evidence that Chrysler knew about the alleged defect then, therefore there's no evidence the automaker hid the defect, the panel said. The evidence presented before that date includes a 2007 recall over a software issue, a power issue in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS